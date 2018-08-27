Baylor redshirt junior Shelly Fanning shared the Big 12 Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week honor on Monday, tying in the voting for the award along with Kylee Zumach of Kansas State.
Fanning hit a Big 12-best .559 last weekend, totaling 41 kills in 59 attempts with just three errors.
She helped the Bears to a 3-0 record and a tournament title in the Baylor Invitational. Baylor moved up to a program-best ranking of No. 12 nationally in the AVCA poll.
The Bears will host North Texas (3-0) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, looking for their fourth consecutive win over the Mean Green. One of UNT’s top attackers is sophomore middle blocker Miranda Youmans, a former Midway standout who is hitting .550 on the young season.