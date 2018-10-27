Shelly Fanning couldn’t have been more locked in.
Fanning clobbered 18 kills and committed no hitting errors as the Baylor volleyball team swept Kansas, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17, on Saturday at the Ferrell Center.
The Jayhawks, the second-place team in the Big 12, had no answer for Fanning and the Bears (14-7 overall, 6-4 Big 12) on this day. Fanning had a .692 hitting percentage, her second-best effort of the year.
“Shelly was unstoppable,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “Eighteen kills with zero errors when they knew where the ball was going. She looked like a pro playing against amateurs.”
The Bears also served the ball with authority and precision, racking up six aces, including two apiece from Hannah Fluegel and Tara Wulf.
McGuyre called this season “an up-and-down year” for the Big 12, with heavy parity leading to a dog-eat-dog schedule. But getting a win over a strong program like Kansas (13-7, 6-3) was huge, he said.
“For us, it’s good to be healthy and get back on the court and get the sweep. To do that against a strong opponent at home is great,” McGuyre said.
Baylor won’t play again until next Saturday at Oklahoma (13-8, 5-4).
No. 4 Baylor equestrian takes conference win against No. 5 TCU
Baylor’s equestrian team had an 11-8 victory over TCU Saturday at the Willis Family Equestrain Center in Waco.
The win for the No. 4 Bears (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) was hard-fought. TCU (1-2, 0-1) took the lead early, winning the fences competition, 4-1. Madison Day was the only Bear to earn a point in the event.
Baylor edged the Frogs, 3-2, in reining. Scoring for the Bears was Magie Cincotta, Sydney Scheckel and Madaline Callaway. The reining win brought the score closer with TCU holding 6-4 edge at the half.
The second half opened with horsemanship and equitation on the flat. Baylor used the opportunity to take a 10-8 overall lead. Baylor scored a 2-1 win in horsemanship, with Abbi Demel and Kacie Scharf adding points to the Bears’ total. Baylor outscored TCU, 4-1, in the flats, completing the scoring in Baylor’s favor.
Baylor’s next competition will be a road meet against No. 10 Fresno State at the Student Center in Fresno, on Friday, Nov. 9.