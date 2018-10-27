Shelly Fanning couldn’t have been more locked in.
Fanning clobbered 18 kills and committed no hitting errors as the Baylor volleyball team swept Kansas, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17, on Saturday at the Ferrell Center.
The Jayhawks, the second-place team in the Big 12, had no answer for Fanning and the Bears (14-7 overall, 6-4 Big 12) on this day. Fanning had a .692 hitting percentage, her second-best effort of the year.
“Shelly was unstoppable,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “Eighteen kills with zero errors when they knew where the ball was going. She looked like a pro playing against amateurs.”
The Bears also served the ball with authority and precision, racking up six aces, including two apiece from Hannah Fluegel and Tara Wulf.
McGuyre called this season “an up-and-down year” for the Big 12, with heavy parity leading to a dog-eat-dog schedule. But getting a win over a strong program like Kansas (13-7, 6-3) was huge, he said.
“For us, it’s good to be healthy and get back on the court and get the sweep. To do that against a strong opponent at home is great,” McGuyre said.
Baylor won’t play again until next Saturday at Oklahoma (13-8, 5-4).