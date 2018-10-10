It wasn’t the most auspicious of starts for the Baylor volleyball team, but all’s well that ends well.
The 24th-ranked Bears relied on a career-best kills performance from redshirt junior Shelly Fanning, who smacked 18 in Baylor’s 18-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-17 win over TCU on Wednesday at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor (11-6, 3-3) was playing without the injured Yossiana Pressley, who the team hopes to have back this weekend. Fanning picked up the slack, hitting .444 to go with nine digs and four blocks.
Bri Coleman contributed 11 kills, while Gia Milana had eight and Jaelyn Jackson seven. The match didn’t start great for Baylor, but the Bears picked up the pace as it progressed. Sophomore setter Hannah Lockin eventually ended it with a nifty dump on match point.
TCU (11-6, 3-3) was led by Anna Walsh’s 17-kill effort. Former Super Centex Player of the Year Allye Beth Deaton from Midway had six kills and 11 digs.
Next up for Baylor will be a visit to West Virginia on Saturday.