For the second straight year, Baylor’s Shelly Fanning and Yossiana Pressley gained volleyball All-America acclaim.
Fanning was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s second team, while Pressley recorded honorable mention status. Baylor has had eight AVCA All-America honors in its history, half of those achieved by Pressley and Fanning.
Fanning became only the second BU player to earn second-team All-America honors, joining Katie Staiger in 2016. Fanning, a junior middle blocker out of Cy-Ranch, goes down in the history books with the best single-season attacking percentage in program history, blasting 370 kills on a .397 attack efficiency.
Pressley, a sophomore outside hitter from Cy-Falls, had 12 matches with 20 or more kills, finishing with a Big 12-best 517 on the year. Her 39 kills against Iowa State on Sept. 22 set a new school record.
MCC’s Armstead tabbed Conference Player of Week
MCC sophomore guard Xavier Armstead won Player of the Week recognition on Wednesday from the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.
Armstead had his 3-point stroke working against Eastfield, the fourth-ranked team in NJCAA Division III. He hit six shots from beyond the arc on his way to a season-best 29 points, finishing 9-of-14 from the floor and 5-of-5 from the foul line.
The Midway product has signed to play at Louisiana Tech University next year.
BU’s Hurd accepts Senior Bowl invitation
Baylor receiver Jalen Hurd has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., on Jan. 26.
After transferring from Tennessee, Hurd made 69 catches for 946 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for three scores as a senior this season.
Hurd will miss Baylor’s Texas Bowl appearance against Vanderbilt on Dec. 27 in Houston after undergoing minor knee surgery two weeks ago following the Bears’ regular season ending win over Texas Tech.
Connally senior headed to college on bowling scholarship
Connally High School senior Deanna Hopkins will attend Upper Iowa University on a bowling scholarship.
Hopkins will be part of the inaugural team at Upper Iowa in 2019-20, which will be the only college in the state that will compete in bowling at the NCAA level.
Her mother, Kim Hopkins, said that Deanna bowls in the Killeen youth league and carries a 196 average. She has been competing in bowling since she was 4 years old and honed her skills at AMF Westview Lanes in Waco.