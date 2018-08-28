Behind a gigantic game from Aniah Philo, the 12th-ranked Baylor volleyball team powered past North Texas, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22, 25-18, at the Ferrell Center Tuesday.
Philo hammered a career-high 19 kills and chipped in a match-high 21 digs for the Bears (4-0), who hit .214 for the match. Philo committed only four hitting errors in 44 attempts, finishing with a percentage of .341.
Philo’s effort paced three BU players in double-digit kills, as Yossiana Pressley contributed 15 and Gia Milana had 10. Like Philo, Pressley tallied a double-double as she notched 12 digs. Libero Tara Wulf came through with 19 digs.
Three Baylor players had double-digit assists – Hannah Fluegel (19), Braya Hunt (12) and Hannah Lockin (14), who saw her first action of the season after sitting out BU’s first three games due to injury.
Rhett Robinson had 11 kills and six blocks for North Texas (3-1), while former Midway star Miranda Youmans also came up with six blocks.
Baylor will head to the University of San Diego Tournament this weekend.