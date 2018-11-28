Because it hasn’t been easy for the Baylor volleyball team this year, the Bears think that fact may make it easier on them in the NCAA tournament.
Does that make sense? Hang in there.
In clinching second place in the Big 12 for a second straight year and a third consecutive appearance in the NCAAs, the Bears had to fight. They had to grind. Wins came, but they didn’t always come easily. Head coach Ryan McGuyre joked that he’ll always remember 2018 “as the year my gray hair started.”
All that said, because they’ve had to figure out different methods, try different things, the Bears should be well-prepared for the rigors of the NCAAs.
“I think that will help us, just that battle part of it,” McGuyre said. “We’ve just had so many more matches where we’ve really had to grind it out, we’ve had to be more creative in finding ways to win. And to win a championship and go deep in the tournament, at some point they’re going to stop what’s working well for us, and we’ve got to move on to the next thing.”
What exactly has prompted the 42-year-old McGuyre’s premature graying? Well, the fact that he had to constantly shuffle the lineup stands out as the most obvious reason. Baylor dealt with a rash of injuries this year, as 10 of the roster’s 17 players endured some manner of injury, with eight of those players missing action because of it.
That includes both of Baylor’s all-Big 12 first-team performers — junior middle blocker Shelly Fanning and sophomore outside hitter Yossiana Pressley. Fanning has been hampered by a leg issue that has limited the number of jumps she can make in practice, but fortunately for the Bears has not kept her out of any matches. She rolls around on a scooter to alleviate pain when she’s not playing or practicing. Pressley suffered both head and leg injuries during the season, and was held out of two matches.
The good news for Baylor is that the Bears are probably as healthy as they’ve been all year, as Thursday’s NCAA opener against Hawaii in Eugene, Ore., arrives.
“It’s actually great, because now that we have everybody we can go full head of steam to the tournament,” Pressley said. “We haven’t even reached our peak yet. So that’s something scary for other teams.”
A year ago, Baylor experienced a carnival ride of emotion during its NCAA tournament stay. Thrill, followed by a sick feeling in their stomachs. The Bears landed a host spot for the first time in program history, and got things started off right with a sweep of Miami of Ohio.
But that excitement evaporated in a flash when Colorado swept the Bears, 3-0, in the second round.
“It’s definitely going to be a new year,” Fanning said. “We learned a lot from last year, but it’s just a matter of taking care of our own side. And playing how we know we can play, and playing at our best level. We’ve got to play every game like it’s our last, because if we don’t, it will be.”
That’s why McGuyre wants his players approaching the tournament like it’s a UFC steel cage match. There’s no time for passivity at this stage of the game.
“We’re going to pick a fight this weekend. That’s kind of the deal,” McGuyre said. “It’s not addressed to any person or program or anything like that. But I think that is kind of our mentality heading into it. We want to shine bright and pick a fight. We want to be the assertive ones.”