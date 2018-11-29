EUGENE, Ore. — Afterward, the Baylor Bears probably felt as though they’d swam to Hawaii and back.
But they’re still floating — and fighting.
The 25th-ranked Baylor volleyball team climbed out of a two-set hole to grind out a win over Hawaii, 23-25, 23-25, 25-14, 26-24, 16-14, on Thursday night in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Oregon’s Matthew Knight Arena. Baylor (20-8) moves on meet the winner of Thursday’s late game between host and 15th-seeded Oregon and New Mexico State at 9 p.m. Central on Friday.
And the Bears did so by the skin of their teeth.
In the decisive fifth set, Baylor needed every bit of gumption it had to pull out the win. The teams went back and forth, but Hawaii (18-9) took a 14-13 lead after a McKenna Granato kill and a Baylor spike that sailed out of bounds.
That’s when BU’s Gia Milana, a transfer from Maryland, came up with a season-saver, a well-struck kill off a feed from Hannah Fluegel to stave off match point and tie the score at 14.
Moments later, Milana, flanked by Shelly Fanning, soared to deliver a timely block of Hawaii’s Norene Isosia that dropped in safely on Hawaii’s side, giving Baylor the 15-14 lead. Finally, on the ensuing volley, Fluegel set up Milana on the right side, and the junior outside hitter blasted a cross-court kill for the match-winner. It was her third huge play in the final three points.
The teams couldn’t have played a much tighter, more competitive match. Both of the first two sets were evenly played throughout, but Baylor committed eight hitting errors in each set, allowing the Rainbow Wahine to slip away with the 25-23 wins.
Of course, before the NCAA tournament ever began BU coach Ryan McGuyre noted that he wanted his team to “pick a fight” – essentially, to be prepared to play with aggressiveness and hustle on every volley.
That’s what the Bears did in getting back into things. In the third set, they passed with precision in setting up their attacks, hitting .394 in rolling to a 25-14 win. The fourth set was more of a struggle – for both teams, really, as they combined for 20 hitting errors. Baylor managed to slip ahead at the end, helped along by some superior blocking. Jaelyn Jackson and Aniah Philo partnered on the key block on set point.
Fanning continued to play at the All-America level which she’s been going at for the past several months. The BU junior middle blocker led all players with 18 kills and 10 blocks, and she had only two hitting errors in 40 swings.
But it was a team effort for the Bears. Yossiana Pressley contributed 17 kills and nine digs, while Philo had a double-double with 14 kills and 21 digs. Fluegel and Hannah Lockin teamed up for 49 assists, and Tara Wulf scooped up 18 digs.
For Hawaii, Iosia did a little of everything in tallying a triple-double – 11 kills, 14 assists and 15 digs. Libero Tita Akiu laid out for a career-high 34 digs. But the Rainbow Wahine committed 40 hitting errors, and never hit more than .146 in any set. In the final set, BU held Hawaii to a negative .045 hitting efficiency.