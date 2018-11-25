There won’t be another volleyball match played at the Ferrell Center this year, and the Baylor Bears are certainly bummed about that.
But they’re still getting a chance to keep playing, and that’s a reason to smile.
Baylor clinched its third straight NCAA tournament appearance as the field was revealed on Sunday. The Bears (19-8 overall, 11-5 Big 12) were hoping to garner a host site for a second straight season, but instead they’ll head to Eugene, Oregon, where they’ll face Hawaii (18-8) in the first round on Thursday.
15th-seeded and host Oregon (20-10) and New Mexico State (24-7) will square off in the other first-round matchup in Eugene on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Central. The Oregon-New Mexico State game will follow at 8 p.m. Central Thursday. The winners will face off at 8 p.m. Central Friday for a spot in the Sweet Sixteen.
“I won’t lie, it would have been nice to see a little more love for the Big 12,” said Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre, who hosted a watch party for the team at his house in China Spring. “There were some other good teams that had some good wins. You can only worry about what you can control, and yeah, I’m disappointed that we weren’t seeded (as one of the top 16 seeds). We had a pretty good resume, we definitely scheduled a top 10 schedule, and had some significant wins in there, but we knew we were on the bubble.
“If you take one match that we stubbed our toe in, probably, that turns the corner. That’s something we can’t worry about now, that’s something we can talk about in the summer leading into next season, and say, ‘Hey, one match is sometimes the difference-maker in hosting and the type of seeding you have.’ We’ll address that then, but right now we’ve got to worry about Hawaii and how we’re going to get to Oregon.”
Baylor finished second in the Big 12 to Texas, which garnered the No. 5 national seed and will host in the first and second rounds. But the Bears and Longhorns turned out to be the Big 12’s only NCAA representatives, which marked the conference’s fewest number of NCAA qualifiers since the league’s inception in 1996.
“It’s definitely interesting,” Baylor junior Shelly Fanning said. “I definitely thought more Big 12 teams would have made it, but it is really awesome and such an honor to represent the Big 12 as one of the two teams.”
Hawaii, which went 14-2 in Big West play, knows its way around the NCAA tournament waters. The Rainbow Wahine have made 36 past NCAA appearances, including when his wife Jennifer was an All-American player there.
“My wife’s an (alumna) from Hawaii, and when she was there they were pretty awesome, really good,” McGuyre said. “She reminds me of those years. It’s a powerhouse tradition at Hawaii, and they’ve got a whole state that’s cheering them on there. So a neutral site in this case will probably be beneficial.”
Asked if Jennifer would be neutral, maybe wear one of those homemade half-Hawaii, half-Baylor shirts, McGuyre chuckled and shook his head.
“No, she’s a Baylor fan. She’s all green,” he said. “She loves Texas, doesn’t want to live anywhere else, and I’m glad because this is where I’m living too.”
Last year when Baylor hosted the NCAA tournament for the first time, the Bears didn’t capitalize on the opportunity by advancing on to the Sweet 16. They swept their opening match over Miami of Ohio, but fell in the second round to Colorado.
That has stuck in their craw for the past year, inspiring this year’s team motto “one degree better.” Basically, they want to be better each time out than they were the last time they stepped on the court.
“We worked hard to get a seed, but didn’t take care of that seed last year,” McGuyre said. “I think that part still stings a little bit, too. We really know we’ve got to be playing at our best, and champions are at their best when their best is expected. When we’re getting the best out of ourselves, we’re a very, very, very good team. And we haven’t been as consistent in that, but now is a great time to get hot. We’ve been playing our best volleyball in the second half of conference, and it’s going to bleed into December.”