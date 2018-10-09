The No. 24 Baylor volleyball team will need some of their other hitters to rise up, as sophomore Yossiana Pressley will miss her second straight match due to injury when the Bears host TCU on Wednesday.
Baylor is hoping to have Pressley back in action when the Bears (10-6 overall, 2-3 Big 12) travel to West Virginia on Saturday.
The Bears have been a little erratic since starting Big 12 play, following every win with a loss. Last time out, they dropped a four-set match at Kansas last Saturday.
They do have a recent run of success against TCU (11-5, 3-2), having won three of the past four against the Horned Frogs. That includes a season sweep last year.
Wednesday’s match is slated for 6 p.m., and will be televised on Fox Sports Southwest, with John Morris and former BU star Katie Staiger on the call.
BU soccer jumps to No. 14
Baylor jumped 10 spots to No. 14 in the United Soccer Coaches poll following last weekend’s road wins over then-No. 16 West Virginia and Iowa State.
The win over the Mountaineers was Baylor’s first in series history after going 0-5-1 in previous games. Tied with West Virginia for the Big 12 lead, Baylor (11-4, 4-1) is in the driver’s seat to win its first Big 12 title since 1998. The Bears are No. 8 in the national RPI.
Baylor will play its final four Big 12 games at Betty Lou Mays Field beginning Friday at 7 p.m. against Oklahoma State. The Bears host Kansas State on Oct. 19, Kansas on Oct. 21, and Oklahoma on Oct. 25.
Baylor reveals 2019 baseball schedule
A road series against an old Big 12 rival and a return trip to the Shriners Hospitals for Children Houston College Classic are among the highlights of Baylor’s 2019 baseball schedule, released Tuesday.
Baylor will face former conference foe Nebraska on March 8-10 in Lincoln, Neb. It’s the first meeting between the Bears and Huskers since Nebraska bolted for the Big Ten for the 2011-12 school year.
The Bears will open their season with a three-game home series against Holy Cross beginning Feb. 15. They also have home series with Cornell and Cal Poly SLO in nonconference play.
Baylor will visit Minute Maid Park for the Houston College Classic March 1-3, facing Texas A&M, Rice and Texas State in this year’s all-Lone Star State setup.
Big 12 play will get rolling March 22 against West Virginia at Baylor Ballpark. In addition to the Mountaineers, the Bears will play Texas (April 5-7), Oklahoma (April 12-16) and Kansas State (May 3-5) at home, while facing Kansas (March 29-31), Texas Tech (April 18-20), TCU (April 26-28) and Oklahoma State (May 16-18) on the road.
Baylor returns its entire starting lineup and weekend pitching rotation from a team that went 37-21 last year and reached the NCAA tournament for the second straight season.
MCC men’s golf cards sixth-place finish in Florida
MELBOURNE, Fla. – The McLennan Community College men’s golf team finished sixth at the NJCAA Division I National Preview that concluded Tuesday at the par-72 Duran Golf Club.
MCC shot rounds of 304-304-299 for a 907 total, claiming sixth behind Eastern Florida State (869), Odessa (881), Nex Mexico (889), Central Alabama (895) and Cape Fear (896).
Sophomore Parker Scaling carded rounds of 76, 74 and 73 for a 223 total to lead the Highlanders, finishing in a tie for 14th.
Other McLennan scores were sophomore Brayden Marnell, tied for 22nd, 76-77-74 – 227; freshman Mason Mikeska, tied for 30th, 77-78-75 – 230; freshman Will Fore, tied for 30th, 75-78-77 – 230; sophomore Colin Juban, tied for 41st, 81-75-80 – 236; and freshman medalist Arran Hastings, tied for 41st, 74-82-80 – 236.
MCC will next play at the Tyler Junior College Fall Invitational Oct. 22-23.