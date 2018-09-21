Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum isn’t an easy place to win in any sport, and yet the Baylor volleyball team is seeking its third straight win in the Cyclones’ home gym.
The 19th-ranked Bears will get a chance to even up their Big 12 record against the Cyclones when the teams meet at 3 p.m. Saturday. Baylor has won its last two matches in Ames, and will be trying for three in a row at Hilton for the first time since the 2003-05 seasons.
Baylor (8-4, 0-1) is coming off a disappointing 3-1 home loss to Texas Tech on Wednesday. Iowa State (8-6, 1-0) won its Big 12 opener on Wednesday, defeating West Virginia, 3-1.
Iowa State ranks No. 1 in the Big 12 in total kills (719), but sits behind Baylor in kills per set, averaging 13.71 to BU’s 13.96. But the Cyclones also stand tall as the best blocking team in the Big 12 (2.81 blocks per set), while Baylor ranks last in the conference (1.96).