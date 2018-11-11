The Baylor volleyball team plays its final road game of the season as it faces Texas Tech Monday at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.
The Bears (17-7, 9-4 Big 12) played Kansas State on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas, and host No. 5 Texas on Friday. The Kansas State match resulted in a 3-0 victory for Baylor.
Should Baylor win, it will be their seventh road win of the year and extend their conference winning string to six games. The Bears lost their first game against Texas Tech (16-10, 5-7 conference) in Waco on Sept. 19. It was Tech’s first win in eight games against the Bears.