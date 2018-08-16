Baylor’s volleyball team will open up its preseason schedule with a scrimmage at the University of Denver on Friday.
The match is scheduled for 8 p.m. Central time. The Bears are also planning on staying in the area and training at the U.S. Training Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday.
Baylor posted a 24-7 record last year and a 13-3 mark in Big 12 play, earning a spot at an NCAA tournament host.
Denver is coming off a 23-6 record that included a 12-2 mark in Summit League play.
Baylor will hold its annual Green & Gold Scrimmage on Tuesday at the Ferrell Center. Match time is 5 p.m., and the event is free to the public.