Baylor’s volleyball team will open up its preseason schedule with a scrimmage at the University of Denver on Friday.
The match is scheduled for 8 p.m. Central time. The Bears are also planning on staying in the area and training at the U.S. Training Center in Colorado Springs on Saturday.
Baylor posted a 24-7 record last year and a 13-3 mark in Big 12 play, earning a spot at an NCAA tournament host.
Denver is coming off a 23-6 record that included a 12-2 mark in Summit League play.
Baylor will hold its annual Green & Gold Scrimmage on Tuesday at the Ferrell Center. Match time is 5 p.m., and the event is free to the public.
Waco Umpire Chapter looking to add more officials
The Waco Baseball Umpire Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials is looking for people who may be interested in becoming umpires.
TASO official renewals and new member applications are open for all sports by visiting www.taso.org. If you need help, email the TASO staff at baseball@taso.org.
Those interested in joining the Waco Baseball Chapter can contact Chapter president Mickey Cochran (mickey_cochran@baylor.edu or 254-230-2178).
Midway golfer wins junior tournament in Austin
Eubin Shim, a Midway sophomore golfer who earned all-district honors for the Pantherettes last season, won the girls 12-18 division of the George Hannon Junior Golf Invitational in Austin.
Shim fired a 3-under 68 in the final round to win the tournament by three strokes over her nearest challenger. She had birdies on No. 8, No. 11 and No. 18. She shot 74 in her opening round to finish with a two-day total of even-par 142.
Shim helped Midway win the District 8-6A title last spring.