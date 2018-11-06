The Baylor volleyball team will target its fourth straight Big 12 victory when it hosts Iowa State at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The Bears (15-7 overall, 7-4 Big 12) are coming off a four-set win over Oklahoma, and own the reigning conference Offensive (Shelly Fanning) and Defensive (Tara Wulf) Players of the Week. The last time these two teams met was a humdinger. The then-19th-ranked Bears bounced back from an early hole to pull out a five set win over the Cyclones in Ames on Sept. 22.
Yossiana Pressley broke a 17-year-old school record with 39 kills in the win for the Bears.
Iowa State is 12-12 overall and 5-6 in the league. The Cyclones lost in four sets at TCU last time out.
Wednesday’s match is FCA Faith and Family Night, and some BU players will share their personal testimonies after the match. It’ll also be televised on FCS-Pacific.