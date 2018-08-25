When you’re hunting for kills, it helps to be well-stocked with weapons.
A trio of Baylor players reached double figures in kills to help the No. 16-ranked BU volleyball team gather a 33-31, 25-27, 25-17, 25-22 victory over a tenacious Marquette squad to close out the Hampton Inn and Suites Baylor Invitational on Saturday night at the Ferrell Center.
The Bears put in some work over the weekend, going 3-0 at the tournament, including a 3-1 win over LSU on Friday and a 3-0 triumph over Texas State earlier Saturday. That game against the Bobcats helped BU fourth-year coach Ryan McGuyre reach the 400 career win milestone.
Baylor’s depth and breadth of options was on full display against the Golden Eagles (2-1). Sophomore sensation Yossiana Pressley put plenty of pressure on Marquette from the pins, as she thumped 20 kills in 57 attempts for the match. But with the Golden Eagles typically sending two blockers over in an attempt to neutralize Pressley, it opened up avenues for middle blocker Shelly Fanning (15 kills) and opposite-side hitter Aniah Philo (15 kills).
“It just builds us going forward,” McGuyre said. “At some point when we want to win it all, we’ve got to have production at every single position, every single day, or at certain times through the tournament. It was great to see Aniah hit the way she did. We know Shelly’s been on fire this whole tournament, really. And I think as Marike (van der Mark) and Ashley (Fritcher) and Gia (Milana) get going, Gia had some really key swings for us tonight, which was really good.”
From the outset, it was clear that Marquette was going to test the Bears. Outside of a quick explosion out of the gate that resulted in BU taking five of the first six points, the volleys couldn’t have been any closer.
They should send the game film of the opening set off to the Academy of Motion Pictures, because the drama was that rich.
It was the epitome of volleyball entertainment – hustling, diving digs to keep volleys alive, leading to extended volleys and back-and-forth rallies. Both teams had their chances to win it. Marquette pushed to set point three different times, only to see the Bears dig out the play and knot things back up. Similarly, the Golden Eagles fought off five set points from the Bears.
Finally, Pressley – who puts so much pressure on teams with her relentless energy – hammered consecutive kills to give BU a marathon set one win, 33-31. It was Baylor’s first set victory of 30 points or more since November of 2016 against Oklahoma.
Those are the kinds of battles that have lasting benefits, McGuyre said.
“You’ve got to love those. You’ve got to obviously love it when you come out on top of those. It just helps build character when it’s all said and done. They had opportunities to win it, clean swings to win it. We made digs and we converted points when we really needed to. So I think both teams had a taste of that and how to respond and move through it.
“You can talk about it’s never over until it’s over, but the more you fight through and come back when you’re down three or four, fight off some set points, win those long ones, you can put it in your pocket and it adds to the confidence. You can call back on that and know that you can do it again.”
The rest of the match proved no less tight. Marquette rebounded in the second, outlasting the Bears, 27-25, when Jenna Rosenthal tickled the net with an ace on set point.
Baylor’s blocking loomed large, especially considering Marquette featured an imposing front line of its own. But the Bears outplayed Marquette, finishing with 10.5 team blocks to the Golden Eagles’ five. Fanning and freshman Sydney Sacra rejected five Golden Eagle spikes apiece, while Philo finished with four blocks.
The setter tandem of Braya Hunt and Hannah Fleugel combined for 53 assists. Hunt and Fleugel are filling in for sophomore starter Hannah Lockin, who is out until likely Big 12 play with injury. But McGuyre said that he couldn’t be prouder of the grit and production that Hunt and Fleugel have provided. A walk-on, Fleugel’s 25 assists were a career high.
“I’m just proud of (Fleugel’s) character, and proud that we’ve been able to train her, because I think those are the kids who normally transfer, fade out, drop out, something like that,” McGuyre said. “And Braya’s in the same point, and Tara (Wulf) is in the same boat.”
In the day’s opening match against Texas State on Saturday morning, Pressley again tagged 20 kills in spurring the Bears to the win, giving McGuyre his milestone in the process.
“Means I’m getting old. … It’s fun to remember where I was when it happened,” McGuyre said. “For that, I get to speak to Braya, Tara, Hannah, they really are dear to my heart. Graduating seniors, I had a special relationship with Jana (Brusek), they’re in that same category. Hey, I got 400 with girls who have just become great athletes and great representatives at Baylor who may have gotten overlooked elsewhere. I always have fun when there’s growth.
“But 400 is 400. Karen (Chisum) had 800 – the coach that I got it on had 800. I just hope I’m at Baylor when I get 500.”
Baylor will continue its homestand to start the season when it hosts North Texas at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Then the Bears will head to San Diego, Calif., next weekend to play in the University of San Diego’s tournament.