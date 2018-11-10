MANHATTAN, Kan. — Baylor’s volleyball team did something it hadn’t done since Sept. 3, 1993. The Bears went to Ahearn Field House against Kansas State Saturday and swept the Wildcats, 25-18, 25-17, 25-11, for Baylor’s fifth match win in a row.
Shelly Fanning led Bears with 11 kills on a .429 hitting efficiency and had eight blocks. Yossiana Pressley had her 21st double-digit match with 10 kills.
Baylor swept Kansas State in Manhattan for the first time since the very first time the Bears and Wildcats met for a volleyball match.
“I’m excited we put a full match together,” said Baylor head coach Ryan McGuyre. “It was a strong team performance.”
Baylor (17-7, 9-4 Big 12) wraps up conference road play Monday night when they travel to Texas Tech for a 6 p.m. start.