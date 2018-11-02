The Baylor volleyball team will look to stack a third straight Big 12 win together when it grapples with Oklahoma at 5 p.m. Saturday in Norman, Okla.
The Bears (14-7 overall, 6-4 Big 12) have won five of their past six altogether. They’ll be playing their first match since last Saturday’s home sweep of Kansas.
A win over the Sooners (13-9, 5-5) would stretch Baylor’s winning streak over OU to six in the series, which would mark the team’s longest run of success in the series since 1999-2001. Baylor needed four sets to take down the Sooners on Sept. 29 in Waco.