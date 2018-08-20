Coming off their best-ever Big 12 season and a second straight NCAA tournament appearance, the Baylor volleyball team’s matches may become appointment viewing.
They’ll play a program-best 13 TV matches this season, including 10 at the Ferrell Center. John Morris, the “Voice of the Bears,” will serve as play-by-play announcer again, and will be joined by former BU All-American Katie Staiger as the color analyst.
Baylor’s season-opening match against LSU on Friday will be televised by Fox Sports Southwest Plus.
Other TV matches include a Sept. 7 home meeting with Wisconsin, plus Big 12 duels against Texas Tech, Iowa State, Texas, Oklahoma, TCU, Kansas State, Kansas and West Virginia.
Baylor will hold its annual Green and Gold Scrimmage at 5 p.m. Tuesday, an event that is free for the public.