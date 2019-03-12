Baylor volleyball fans wouldn’t have to be told that Yossiana Pressley ranks as one of the best players in the country. But now there’s additional proof.
Pressley has been invited to participate in the U.S. Women’s National Volleyball Team spring training block, beginning Saturday and running through March 23 at the American Sports Centers in Anaheim, Calif.
Pressley is just one of 17 college players in the country to gain an invitation. National Team coaches will evaluate those players to see which ones could be added to the U.S. rosters for the Pan-Am Games and the Pan American Cup. Pressley is also the only player from a Big 12 school to nab a spot.
Pressley led the Big 12 in kills and points per set for a second straight year in 2018. The sophomore outside hitter from Cypress, Texas, was a unanimous all-conference pick and also a member of the AVCA all-region team.