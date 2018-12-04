Baylor volleyball’s Yossiana Pressley and Shelly Fanning both made the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s All-Southwest Region Team. It was the second straight selection for both players.
Pressley topped the Big 12 in kills (517) and kills per set (4.70) for the second year in a row. The sophomore outside hitter from Cypress, Texas, also broke the BU single-game record for kills, with 39 against Iowa State.
Fanning led the Big 12 in hitting percentage for both the regular season (.397) and in conference matches (.399). The junior middle blocker, who like Pressley hails from Cypress on the outskirts of Houston, also totaled 137 blocks on the year, best on the team.