Baylor junior volleyball standout Shelly Fanning won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for the second-straight week, while junior libero Tara Wulf earned Defensive Player of the Week.
In a four-set road win over Oklahoma last Saturday, Fanning dominated, posting a career-high 24 kills on 46 attempts, recording the most kills in a four-set Big 12 match this season. She currently leads the league in hitting percentage (.402).
Wulf earns her first weekly award after leading the conference in digs per set (7.00). With an impressive 28-dig performance on Saturday, she matched the league-high mark in a conference four-set match and came within one dig of matching her career high (29).
Baylor hosts Iowa State for a midweek matchup Wednesday at 7 p.m.