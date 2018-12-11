Baylor junior volleyball player Shelly Fanning was tabbed as one of five Big 12 Scholar-Athletes of the Year on Tuesday.
The Big 12 selects one Scholar-Athlete of the Year for each sport, and the winners are selected by a vote of the league’s head coaches. Nominees must be juniors or seniors, have a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher, participate in no less than 20 percent of their team’s competitions, and must have been a member of their institution for at least one year.
From an athletic eligibility standpoint, Fanning is a redshirt junior, though she has already earned her undergraduate degree and is pursuing her master’s in sports management. The middle blocker led the Big 12 in hitting percentage (.397) this season.
Fanning thanked her teammates, family, coaches and faculty who “have poured into assuring I become the best version of myself. I am humbled to accept this award.”
Other Big 12 Scholar-Athletes named Tuesday were Oklahoma State’s Luis Martinez (men’s cross country) and Justice Hill (football), Iowa State’s Kelly Naumann (women’s cross country), and Kansas’s Grace Hagan (soccer).