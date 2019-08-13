Baylor volleyball will open up the season as the 20th-ranked team in the country.
The American Volleyball Coaches Association released its preseason poll Tuesday, and the Bears were one of just two Big 12 teams ranked, along with No. 4 Texas. Conference foes TCU and Kansas also received votes in the poll.
Stanford picked up 62 of 64 first-place votes to come in at No. 1. Rounding out the top five were No. 2 Nebraska, No. 3 Minnesota, the No. 4 Longhorns, and No. 5 Wisconsin.
Baylor went 20-9 overall and 11-5 in the Big 12 last year, making the NCAA tournament for the third straight year. The Bears will open their 2019 season against UCLA on Aug. 30 at Nebraska’s Husker Invitational in Lincoln, Neb.