Ryan McGuyre is under no illusion about the past couple of seasons. The Baylor volleyball coach is well aware that his team was able to sneak up on people at times.
Those days are over.
Have you ever tried sneaking up behind someone while letting off sirens and cowbells and flashing lights? Because that’s where the Bears find themselves at this point.
Coming off consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, including the first as a host, and the program’s best-ever finish in Big 12 play, there is little mystery surrounding Baylor volleyball these days. The Bears are ranked 16th in the AVCA’s preseason poll, the highest preseason ranking in school history.
“We want to be just as hungry, even hungrier than we were last year, when we were in that kind of receiving votes (category), but also recognize that we’re not going to surprise anybody this year,” McGuyre said. “I think over the past couple of years we’ve had great success, and I’m not sure how much opponents were expecting from us. But we got after it. This year everyone is fighting to be at the top, and we want to be at the top as well.”
As fun as the 2017 season was, the Bears closed it out wanting more. Colorado handed Baylor a three-set loss in the second round of the NCAA tourney on BU’s home floor. The players didn’t think they played their best volleyball in that defeat, and that’s a feeling that they aim not to repeat.
“We are so hungry to beat Texas and just to sweep everybody (in the Big 12) and just to have that competitive edge,” said sophomore Yossiana Pressley. “Like that want, that hunger. We definitely have it, and we can do some great things with this team.”
One reason Baylor’s aspirations are so high is precisely because of those springy legs belonging to Pressley. Last year as a freshman, the six-foot outside hitter from Cy-Falls bashed 391 kills and swatted 17 aces on her way to winning Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors.
She’ll likely get even more swings this year following the graduation of former All-American Katie Staiger, the program’s all-time kills leader in the rally-scoring era.
“Yossi’s going to take another jump,” McGuyre said. “Going from freshman to sophomore is always a huge jump for everyone, because you get the spring under your belt, you’ve been battle-tested. I really admire her leadership, her grit, her strength, her maturity, her unselfishness.
“The previous seniors did a good job of leaving a legacy on how to be strong athletes but also strong women of character. And Yossi has just grown tremendously in that arena. And I really feel she can handle it and continue to surprise us.”
With trademark exuberance and bounce, Pressley said she is eager to take on more of a load.
“You know, I can do it. It will be challenging, since last year everybody thinks they know what I’m going to do next,” she said. “But I have some things that I’m going to pull out. … I’ve got some things up my sleeve, and I hope that I will meet my coach’s standards.”
Baylor will be without its other top sophomore, setter Hannah Lockin, until most likely Big 12 play due to an injury. She won’t be an easy one to replace, coming off an honorable-mention All-American season in which she registered 11.23 assists per set, the third-best mark in program history.
And yet McGuyre likes what he’s seen out of junior setters Hannah Fluegel and Braya Hunt in the team’s two scrimmages.
“With Hannah Fluegel, Braya, such beautiful leaders, motivators, encouragers,” the coach said. “Braya is great on defense. Hannah is running a fast offense. They’re definitely both equipped in different areas, so it’s more adapting their strengths and utilizing their strengths and maybe forgoing some of the good things that Lockin can do, so we add different things.”
Redshirt junior middle blocker Shelly Fanning should loom large at the net again. A preseason all-conference choice, she recorded a program-record .376 hitting percentage last fall.
Given that she’s in her fourth year in the program, Fanning said she’s willing to adopt some of the leadership responsibilities that departing seniors like Staiger and Jana Brusek carried before.
“They have left big shoes to fill, for sure,” Fanning said. “But, I think with them leaving, it has been fun to kind of step into that role and be there for the younger girls and be that source of opinion or advice. I feel like I’ve been here for a while, so I feel like I do have a lot of advice that I can give the newcomers. So, it’s been fun to kind of fill that role, but they’ll never be forgotten.”
Another potent returner is senior outside hitter Aniah Philo, who totaled 248 kills and 419 digs in 2017. McGuyre said that Philo, who much like Pressley is a flier who can climb the net like Spiderman, has been playing “at a first-team All-American level” throughout the Bears’ preseason camp.
Redshirt freshman Marieke van de Mark provides a towering presence for Baylor’s defense. The 6-foot-6 middle blocker from The Netherlands redshirted last fall while recovering from an injury, but she’s healthy again and could be a force. She tallied five blocks in BU’s exhibition win over Denver last week.
Other key returners include junior libero Tara Wulf, sophomore libero Taylor Marburger, junior middle blockers Nicole Thomas and Jaelyn Jackson, and senior left-side hitter Ashley Fritcher.
The Bears should also benefit from a horde of talented newcomers. That includes Maryland transfer Gia Milana, who led the Terrapins with 3.14 kills per set last season. The freshman class consists of liberos Shanel Bramschreiber and Emily Van Slate, middle blocker Sydney Sacra and outside hitter Bri Coleman.
Will that group be able to wrestle the Longhorns’ stranglehold on Big 12 supremacy? Only time will tell. But this much is certain – even those two recent NCAA tournament banners won’t be wide enough to allow Baylor to hide anymore.
“Now that everyone knows that we’re in contention for that, we expect we’ll get everyone’s best,” McGuyre said.
Bear Facts: Friday’s season opener vs. LSU will be televised on Fox Sports Southwest Plus. The team is holding a “Pack the House” promotion where all tickets are $1 for that match. … BU head coach Ryan McGuyre needs only two wins to reach 400 for his career. … The Bears are 0-3 in season openers under McGuyre.