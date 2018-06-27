A trio of Baylor volleyball players earned preseason All-Big 12 honors on Wednesday, including Yossiana Pressley as a unanimous pick.
Pressley is the program’s second straight unanimous selection, after Katie Staiger last year. Last year as a freshman, Pressley averaged 3.62 kills per set and led the conference in kills and points per set, a first for a freshman. Naturally, she won Big 12 Freshman of the Year recognition.
She was joined on the preseason squad by redshirt junior Shelly Fanning and sophomore Hannah Lockin. Fanning, a middle blocker, posted a program-record .376 hitting percentage in 2017 and is a two-time all-conference performer. Lockin stepped into the setter role as a freshman and averaged 11.23 assists per set.
Baylor will be looking to build on a 24-7 season that included a trip to the second round of the NCAA tournament.