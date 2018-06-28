Ryan McGuyre’s Baylor volleyball program has visions of making history this year with its first Big 12 championship.
Before the first serve has ever been whacked, the Bears have already made a little history. Baylor was picked second in the Big 12’s Preseason Coaches Poll, the school’s best-ever showing.
Defending champion Texas took the top spot with 63 points and seven first-place votes, while Baylor came in second with 58 points and two first-place votes. Iowa State, Kansas and Kansas State rounded out the top five, respectively.
Baylor went 24-7 overall and 13-3 in Big 12 play in 2017, finishing second in the league after being picked to finish third in the preseason. The Bears will get the 2018 season cracking on Aug. 24 against LSU in the Baylor Invitational at the Ferrell Center.