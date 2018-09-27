The No. 21 Baylor volleyball team will try to get back on the winning track when it hosts Oklahoma Friday at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor (9-5, 1-2) was swept by fourth-ranked Texas on Wednesday in Austin. Last season, the Bears swept the season series with the Sooners, winning in four sets in Waco and sweeping the match in Norman.
Oklahoma (9-6, 1-2) is coming off a five-set loss to Kansas on Wednesday.
Friday’s match will start at 8 p.m. and be televised by ESPNU. The first 200 students in attendance will receive free ice cream sundaes.