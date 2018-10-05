The No. 23-ranked Baylor volleyball team will aim for its second straight win over Kansas when it faces the Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kan., on Saturday.
The Bears (10-5 overall, 2-2 Big 12) haven’t played since last Saturday’s four-set win over Oklahoma at the Ferrell Center. They swept the Jayhawks last year in Lawrence, and will be trying for their second straight win over KU for the first time since 2011.
Kansas (10-4, 3-0) is one of the better blocking teams in the conference, averaging 2.9 per set. But the Bears hit at a .244 percentage and feature one of the country’s best spikers in sophomore Yossiana Pressley.
The match is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN Plus.