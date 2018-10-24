FORT WORTH — You don’t need an airplane to get from Waco to Fort Worth, but that didn’t prevent the Baylor volleyball team from flying.
Yossiana Pressley showed off her net-clearing power, elevating for a match-best 30 kills as Baylor took down TCU, 25-17, 14-25, 25-15, 24-26, 15-8, on Wednesday night.
Pressley tallied her 11th match of 20-plus kills this season and her third of 30 or more. She finished with a double-double as she also had 11 digs. But TCU’s blocking made her work, as Pressley committed 13 hitting errors, while the Frogs finished with 13 team blocks.
Baylor (13-7 overall, 5-4 Big 12) swept the season series from the Frogs (12-8, 4-5) with the win, but the Bears had to work for it. The tandem of Katie Clark (14 kills) and Anna Walsh (14) had big outings for the Frogs, and Clark’s kill late in the fourth set helped push the match to a decisive fifth set.
In that fifth, Tara Wulf tagged two of her career-high five aces to get BU rolling, and the Bears eventually closed out the win on a Aniah Philo kill.
Philo picked up 11 kills, 15 digs and three blocks, and Hannah Fleugel came to play at the setter spot, coming through with 40 assists and eight digs. Shelly Fanning contributed 11 kills as well, hitting .320.
Baylor will return home to host the Big 12’s second-place team in Kansas at noon Saturday.