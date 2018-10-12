The No. 24 Baylor volleyball team will try to win back-to-back Big 12 contests for the first time this conference season when it faces West Virginia on Saturday in Morgantown, W.Va.
The Bears (11-6 overall, 3-3 Big 12) are coming off a four-set triumph over TCU at home on Wednesday. In that match, junior Shelly Fanning matched a career high with 18 kills, while Bri Coleman registered a new career high herself with 11 kills.
Baylor is hoping to have Yossiana Pressley (a Big 12-best 313 kills) back from injury when it faces the Mountaineers (9-9, 1-4). Pressley has missed the past two matches.
Game time Saturday is noon Central.