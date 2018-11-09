A rigorous stretch of action awaits the Baylor volleyball team, which will play three matches in the span of the next six days, starting with Kansas State on the road Saturday.
Baylor (16-7 overall, 8-4 Big 12) has won its past four outings, and stands only a half-game out of second place in the conference behind Kansas (15-7, 8-3).
As for K-State (13-10, 3-9), the Wildcats have lost three of their last four, including a sweep at Texas on Saturday. K-State was swept by the Bears in Waco on Oct. 20.
For the Bears, Yossiana Pressley leads the Big 12 in kills (426) and Shelly Fanning is the league leader in hitting percentage (.410).
Following Saturday’s match, Baylor will turn around and play at Texas Tech on Monday, then host Texas next Friday.