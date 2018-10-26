On the heels of a hard-fought five-set win at TCU on Wednesday, the Baylor volleyball team will hit the court again on Saturday, hosting Kansas in a noon match.
The Bears (13-7 overall, 5-4 Big 12) dropped a four-set match at Kansas earlier this year, and will be trying to pick up a split of the season series. The second-place Jayhawks boast a 6-2 mark in the Big 12 and are 13-6 overall.
Kansas has dominated the series in recent years, winning nine of the past 10. Baylor’s last home win over the Jayhawks came in Nov. 12.
The Bears are 8-3 at the Ferrell Center this year.