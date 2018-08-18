DENVER — The digging started early for the Baylor volleyball team, as the 16th-ranked Bears had to escape from a two-set hole for a win in a preseason scrimmage against Denver on Friday night. Baylor won the match, 19-25, 25-27, 25-23, 25-21, 15-5.
BU sophomore Yossiana Pressley led all players with 21 kills on 60 swings. Her teammate Aniah Philo scooped up a match-best 18 digs. Filling in for the injured Hannah Lockin, BU’s Hannah Fleugel had 28 assists.
Baylor knocked in six service aces and outblocked the Pioneers, 13 to 8.5.
Baylor will hold its annual Green and Gold Scrimmage at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Ferrell Center, an event that is free for all fans. The Bears open the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday against LSU in the Baylor Invitational at the Ferrell Center.