After its historic win on Friday, Baylor volleyball came back to earth a bit on Saturday.
The 15th-ranked Bears closed out the Baylor Classic with a split, picking up a four-set win over Rice while suffering a five-set loss to UT-Rio Grande Valley at the Ferrell Center.
All the teams in the event went 1-1, but Rice (6-3) took the team title based on fewest number of sets lost.
Baylor (6-3) got 29 kills from Yossiana Pressley in Saturday’s opener against UT-Rio Grande Valley. But UTRGV proved gritty, and held the Bears to a .000 hitting percentage in the fifth and final set.
In the win over Rice, Pressley had 15 kills, while Marieke van der Mark chipped in a career-high seven. Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre called the tournament “a roller-coaster weekend,” which of course started with the high of defeating No. 2 Wisconsin on Friday.
The Bears will head to UTSA next weekend for their final nonconference tournament action of the season.