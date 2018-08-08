Baylor’s volleyball team landed at No. 16 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s preseason Top 25 poll, its highest preseason ranking in program history.
It’s only the second time Baylor has even been ranked in the preseason poll. In 2000, the Bears were tabbed at No. 20 entering the season.
Baylor is coming off a 24-7 season, including a 13-3 mark in Big 12 play that resulted in the program’s best-ever finish in the conference. The Bears landed a national seed in the NCAA tournament and defeated Miami (Ohio) in the first round before falling to Colorado, 3-0, in the second round.
Baylor, which plays 11 teams ranked in the preseason Top 25, will open up its 2018 season on Aug. 24 against LSU in the Baylor Invitational at the Ferrell Center.