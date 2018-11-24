The Baylor volleyball team will learn its NCAA tournament pairing on Sunday, as the field is announced at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
The Bears have a shot to host in the first and second rounds for a second straight year. Last year, Baylor served as an NCAA host site for the first time in program history, winning its first-round game before falling to Colorado in the second round.
The Bears’ resume this year should put the program in the running for additional Ferrell Center action. Baylor went 19-8 overall and 11-5 in the Big 12, finishing second to Texas in the conference for the second consecutive year. The Bears closed out the regular season with a four-set win over West Virginia last Wednesday. According to RealTimeRPI.com, BU’s RPI is No. 15 in the country.
At any rate, whatever the site may be, Baylor is a lock for its seventh NCAA appearance and its third under Ryan McGuyre.