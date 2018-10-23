Beyond Texas and Kansas, the rest of the Big 12 volleyball standings feature a logjam, as five teams are tied for third place.
Baylor and TCU will break one of those third-place ties when they tip off the second half of the conference season at 7 p.m. Wednesday at University Recreation Center in Fort Worth. The Bears (12-7, 4-4) dropped out of the AVCA’s Top 25 for the first time this season this week, coming off a 3-0 home loss to Kansas State. Baylor had been ranked since the preseason, and climbed as high as No. 12 in the rankings on Aug. 27.
The Frogs (12-7, 4-4) are coming off a five-set win over West Virginia last time out. Though TCU lost to Baylor in four sets in the team’s first meeting on Oct. 10, the Frogs have been far tougher in Fort Worth, winning 11 of their 12 matches on their home floor.
Wednesday’s match will be televised on Fox Sports Southwest Plus.