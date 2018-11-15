The Ferrell Center DJ is fond of spinning the classic hip-hop hit “Ice Ice Baby” at least once a night, in which Vanilla Ice reminds listeners, “Turn off the lights, and I’ll glow.”
That’ll be the idea at Friday’s Baylor-Texas volleyball match, as they’re calling it the #BaylorLights match, and will give out free glow batons to fans at the door.
Of course, the real shine for the Bears (18-7 overall, 10-4 Big 12) would come with an upset win over the fifth-ranked Longhorns (17-4, 12-1). UT’s dominance of the Big 12 is well-chronicled, and the Longhorns have had Baylor’s number over the years, with an 82-2 overall record. Baylor last defeated UT in 2001, a string of 33 straight losses for the Bears, including a 3-0 defeat in Austin earlier this season.
Baylor is on a nice run, however, having won its last six matches to climb to second in the conference. This outing will be the penultimate regular-season match of the year for the Bears, who host West Virginia next Wednesday on Senior Night in the finale.
The 6 p.m. match at the Ferrell Cente also will be televised on Fox Sports Southwest Plus.