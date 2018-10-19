The No. 24 Baylor volleyball team will look to have their digs sharp on #DigPink day at 2 p.m. Saturday, as the Bears host Kansas State to wrap up the first half of Big 12 play.
Baylor (12-6 overall, 4-3 Big 12) swept K-State last year. The Bears have been off since a five-set win over West Virginia last Saturday in Morgantown, W.Va.
Kansas State (11-7, 1-6) is riding the high of its first Big 12 win, over 22nd-ranked and instate rival Kansas on Wednesday.
Fans are encouraged to wear pink as the team continues its breast cancer awareness initiative. The first 300 fans through the doors will receive a pink lapel pin.