Big 12 teams know how dominating Shelly Fanning and Yossiana Pressley were this season. After all, they had to stand opposite the net from the Baylor duo.
Fanning and Pressley were justifiably rewarded as unanimous first-team selections on the All-Big 12 Volleyball Team on Monday.
“These two athletes carried us both together and sometimes individually this season,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “We had two incredible offensive weapons that opponents struggled to stop. They will both continue to have All-American careers.”
Pressley, last year’s Big 12 Freshman of the Year, led the conference in kills per set (4.83) and points per set (5.28) for a second straight year. The outside hitter from Cy-Falls posted 24 matches of double-digit kills, and blasted a school-record 39 kills in a win at Iowa State.
Fanning made the all-conference team for a third straight year. The redshirt junior middle blocker out of Cy-Ranch topped the Big 12 in hitting percentage (.401) this year. She also totaled 124 blocks on the year, averaging 1.15 per set.
Fanning, Pressley and the Bears (19-8) will venture to Eugene, Ore., for the NCAA tournament on Thursday. They’ll face off against Hawaii (18-8) in the first round at 6:30 p.m. Central.