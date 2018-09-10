Baylor sophomore Yossiana Pressley was named the Big 12 Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, picking up the 10th conference weekly award of her young career.
Pressley finished as the top attacker in the Big 12 last weekend, averaging 5.85 kills per set. She tallied a career-high 32 kills in Baylor’s four set win over then-No. 2 Wisconsin on Friday.
Pressley and the Bears dropped from 15th to No. 18 in this week’s AVCA Top 25 poll, however, after a 2-1 weekend which included wins over Wisconsin and Rice and a loss to UT-Rio Grande Valley. Baylor will head to San Antonio next weekend for the UTSA tournament.