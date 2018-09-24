Following a school-record performance on Saturday, Baylor volleyball sophomore Yossiana Pressley was named the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
It’s the second such honor for Pressley this year. She rapped school-record 39 kills in Baylor’s five-set win at Iowa State on Saturday, and averaged 6.11 kills per set for the week. She had double-doubles in both of the Bears’ matches to open Big 12 action, against Texas Tech and the Cyclones.
Pressley and the No. 21-ranked Bears will face No. 4 Texas in Austin on Wednesday.