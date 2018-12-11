Baylor junior volleyball player Shelly Fanning was tabbed as one of five Big 12 Scholar-Athletes of the Year on Tuesday.
The Big 12 selects one Scholar-Athlete of the Year for each sport, and the winners are selected by a vote of the league’s head coaches. Nominees must be juniors or seniors, have a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher, participate in no less than 20 percent of their team’s competitions, and must have been a member of their institution for at least one year.
From an athletic eligibility standpoint, Fanning is a redshirt junior, though she has already earned her undergraduate degree and is pursuing her master’s in sports management. The middle blocker led the Big 12 in hitting percentage (.397) this season.
Fanning thanked her teammates, family, coaches and faculty who “have poured into assuring I become the best version of myself. I am humbled to accept this award.”
Other Big 12 Scholar-Athletes named Tuesday were Oklahoma State’s Luis Martinez (men’s cross country) and Justice Hill (football), Iowa State’s Kelly Naumann (women’s cross country), and Kansas’s Grace Hagan (soccer).
FSSW announces TV schedule for state games
Fox Sports Southwest will again provide television coverage of the UIL state championship football games on Dec. 19-22.
The network will begin Championship Week on Dec. 17 with replays of some classic UIL state games, the “Road to the Championship” preview show, and two other specials.
All games will be televised in some capacity. The two six-man state title games on Dec. 19 will be available through the Fox Sports Go app, while the Class 2A Division II game that night will be available on either Fox Southwest or Fox Southwest Plus, depending on one’s NBA market.
ESPN signs Jessica Mendoza to multiyear extension
Jessica Mendoza signed a multiyear extension with ESPN to remain part of the “Sunday Night Baseball” announcer’s booth and make more studio appearances.
In 2015, Mendoza became the first female analyst for a nationally televised MLB game. She did her first Sunday night game on Aug. 30, 2015.
Mendoza, who has been with the network since 2007, has already been a fixture on “Baseball Tonight” for many seasons but the new agreement means she will appear more regularly on “SportsCenter” and “Get Up!”
Vanderbilt hires G League President Turner as new AD
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt has hired NBA G League President Malcolm Turner as its new athletic director, opting for a business executive over candidates with experience in college athletic administration for the Southeastern Conference’s only private university.
Chancellor Nicholas Zeppos said current and former athletic directors were among the diverse candidates Vanderbilt considered before choosing Turner.
“Malcolm didn’t come up through college athletics but I think he is a great fit for Vanderbilt,” Zeppos told The Associated Press.
Turner will start Feb. 1 and replace David Williams, the first African-American athletic director in the SEC, to cap a search that started in September.