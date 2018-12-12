For the second straight year, Baylor’s Shelly Fanning and Yossiana Pressley gained volleyball All-America acclaim.
Fanning was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s second team, while Pressley recorded honorable mention status. Baylor has had eight AVCA All-America honors in its history, half of those achieved by Pressley and Fanning.
Fanning became only the second BU player to earn second-team All-America honors, joining Katie Staiger in 2016. Fanning, a junior middle blocker out of Cy-Ranch, goes down in the history books with the best single-season attacking percentage in program history, blasting 370 kills on a .397 attack efficiency.
Pressley, a sophomore outside hitter from Cy-Falls, had 12 matches with 20 or more kills, finishing with a Big 12-best 517 on the year. Her 39 kills against Iowa State on Sept. 22 set a new school record.