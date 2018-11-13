Baylor volleyball’s Shelly Fanning isn’t going to have enough room in her duffel bag for all her awards.
Fanning picked up her second honor of the week Tuesday, as she was named the VolleyMob.com National Player of the Week. She’d already been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, her third straight honor from the Big 12 after two Offensive Player of the Week honors. Fanning led the Big 12 with 17 blocks last week.
On Monday, Fanning and the Bears (18-7 overall, 10-4 Big 12) pulled out a four-set win over Texas Tech in Lubbock. Fanning and Yossiana Pressley had 16 kills apiece in the win for Baylor, which will host No. 5 Texas on Friday.