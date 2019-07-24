KC Lightfoot strolled into the lobby at the Baylor’s Winston Wolfe Clubhouse on Wednesday afternoon. He looked a little tired, and for good reason. He’d just wrapped up a rigorous workout session out on the Clyde Hart Track and Field facility, and he’d also endured a long season that dated all the way back to January and the first indoor meets.
If Lightfoot has his way, he’ll compete in two more meets in 2019, though. One is a given – he’s already pegged to participate in the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, which start Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa. The other must be earned, as the top three finishers in each event at the USA meet will advance to the World Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Sept. 27-Oct. 6.
“Right now, (my goal is) to have some fun,” said Lightfoot, who finished fourth in the NCAA men’s pole vault as a BU freshman last season. “At this point, it gets a little frustrating. Obviously I’d like to come out in the top three to make the World Championships, but if that doesn’t happen it’s not the end of the world. Then I finally get to take a rest.”
Lightfoot is one of six athletes with Baylor ties who will compete at the USATF Championships. He’s the only one with eligibility still left on the table, while five former athletes will also chase national titles as professionals. They include Wil London (men’s 400), Annie Rhodes Johnigan (women’s pole vault), Lauren Hagans Paquette (5,000), Maggie Montoya (10,000) and Tiffani McReynolds (100-meter hurdles). Additionally, Texas Tech’s Brandon Bray, a former China Spring standout, has also declared for the meet, joining Lightfoot in the pole vault field.
No matter what happens in Des Moines, Lightfoot is already ahead of the game in many respects. He’ll be one of the youngest athletes in the pole vault competition, which starts Saturday. Whether he elevates to one of those top three spots on the medal stand or not to qualify for Worlds, Lightfoot recognizes that this experience is a valuable bit of summer school.
“Going into USAs there’s me and another freshman on there, we’re obviously the young ones,” Lightfoot said. “But you don’t feel that young, along with everybody else, because we’re jumping 18, 19 feet. We’re all jumping 18s and 19s, so you look at it more height-wise. Obviously we are younger, but it really doesn’t feel that way. The experience to get it while you’re young is definitely going to help whenever we mature even more.”
Indeed, Lightfoot’s cloud-tickling clearances belie the 19-year-old’s relative inexperience. He surpassed 18-83/4 his freshman year, and his fourth-place NCAA finish was Baylor’s best in the event since 1997. It seems only a matter of time – and mere inches – before he tops 19 feet.
So, could a trip to Toyko and the 2020 Olympic Games be in the offing?
“I think about it a lot. So do a lot of other people,” said Lightfoot, who hails from Lee’s Summit, Mo. “It’s obviously not an easy thing to accomplish. I would love to get invited to go to the Trials at least, and see where it goes from there. If I make the team, obviously it’s a dream come true. If not, I’m still young. I still have a couple more tries, hopefully, so maybe 2024 will be my best option. But anything can happen.”
If Lightfoot needs any inspiration on how to keep ascending up the pole vaulting hierarchy, former BU star Annie Rhodes Johnigan would make an ideal role model. Johnigan is currently ranked fifth in the U.S. and 16th in the world entering the USATF Championships. However, coming off a successful four-year run at Baylor in 2017, she wasn’t even sure whether a professional career was something she wanted to pursue.
“It’s funny, I wasn’t sure I wanted to vault after college,” she said. “God just kind of plopped it in my lap. It’s hard for a lot of vaulters who do turn professional, because you don’t get the huge shoe contracts right away. Usually you have to work full-time or part-time in addition to your training, and many end up quitting. And I don’t blame them.”
Annie has made the lifestyle work, though. She credits God and her “circle of people, her support system” – which includes her husband Zach, the pastor of Waco’s Chalk Bluff Baptist Church, and her old high school cub coach Jack Chapman – with giving her the time and motivation necessary to make it as a pro pole vaulter.
Johnigan, 24, is coming off a victory at the USATF Last Chance Qualifier in Chula Vista, Calif. She cleared 15-11/2 to vanquish a sterling field at that meet, and owns a career best of 15-3 outdoors.
She believes she’s jumping well as the USATF meet dawns. She’d love nothing more than to book a flight to Qatar, but she maintains a grounded perspective about her high-flying career.
“My goal is to make the team, to finish top three,” she said. “I couldn’t tell you what the height is that’ll get there. Sandi (Morris), Jen (Suhr), Katie (Nageotte), they’ve all cleared 16 feet, but they haven’t done it this year, in 2019. If I were to clear 15-5, I think that would give me a good shot of making the team.
“But one of my other goals is to glorify God, and keep him at the forefront. The Lord loves me before I compete, he loves me after I compete, and ultimately there’s something bigger than me that I’m competing for.”
Wil London, 21, has taken the simple approach to his transition from college to pro track athlete. He knows there’s a lot to learn about being a pro. He gets that the competition is even better than what it was at the NCAA meets.
Yet on some level, it’s still the same race he’s been running his whole life. Run fast. Turn left. Run fast some more.
“I’ve been trying to just do what I know how to do, and that’s run track,” London said. “That’s exactly what I’ve been doing. Obviously the professional running circuit is different than the collegiate season, but I’ve been trying to not think of it being more than it is. I’ve just got to do what I know to execute my race.”
London executed his bell-lap college season with plenty of zip. The Waco product tallied his fourth straight Big 12 outdoor title in the 400, and captured a bronze medal at the NCAA meet in Austin. He powered to a season-best time of 44.63 at that meet.
At the North American, Central American and Caribbean Under-23 Championships in Mexico earlier this month, London pocketed a silver medal, running 45.41 in the final. His Team USA teammate Trevor Stewart (45.01) claimed the gold.
Like everyone else, London is eyeing no worse than top-three finish this week. The competition will be thick, as it also includes the likes of Stewart, ex-Texas A&M star Fred Kerley, Kahmari Montgomery, and former USC star and world leader Michael Norman Jr., who owns a season best of 43.45.
Stealing the show in Des Moines would serve as an explosive opening act for next year’s Olympic Trials. London said he doesn’t want to get too far ahead of himself, however.
“I feel like regardless of what happens at this meet, going into next year I’m going to go all out,” he said. “For now, this meet has my full attention. You’ve got to take it one race, one meet at a time. … This is basically like a mini-Olympics anyway. So I’m going to go out there and give it all I’ve got.”