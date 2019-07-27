DES MOINES, Iowa – From Waco to the world.
Baylor’s KC Lightfoot qualified for the upcoming World Track and Field Championships with the best day of his young career on Saturday. Lightfoot cleared a personal-best 18-10 3/4 in the men’s pole vault, finishing third in the event to clinch his spot on USA’s roster for the Worlds.
“I’m so proud of KC,” Baylor head coach Todd Harbour said. “What an incredible accomplishment for an outstanding young man. He will now represent our country and Baylor well in Doha.”
Lightfoot, who just wrapped up his freshman year for the Bears in June, was the only non-professional among the top three vaulters. Nike pro Sam Kendricks surpassed 19-10 1/2 for the victory, while his Nike teammate Cole Walsh topped out at 18-10 3/4, the same height as Lightfoot. But Walsh took second based on fewer misses.
Lightfoot, 19, showed near boundless-bounce from the very start of the event. He cleared his first four heights on his first four attempts at each. That included his first vault at 18-8 3/4, which tied his previous personal best.
““KC was in the right spot mentally and physically today,” Baylor pole vault coach Brandon Richards said. “KC and I both knew that to make the world team he needed to be clean with no misses, and he did just that.”
Lightfoot missed his first try at 18-10 3/4, but he curled over the bar on his second try, setting a new PR. He came up short on his three tries at 19-0 3/4, but his finish was still plenty good enough to send him onward.
“KC was not going to be denied today,” Richards said. “He had a tremendous day, and I am super proud of him. All the credit goes to our Lord God for helping KC fly today.”
Another Big 12 freshman, Kansas’ Zach Bradford, finished fourth. Texas Tech’s Brandon Bray, a former China Spring state champion, missed on his three tries at his opening height of 17-11.
The World Championships are set for Sept. 27-Oct. 6 in Doha, Qatar.
Tiffani McReynolds, a former Baylor star who holds the school record in the 100-meter hurdles, competed in the semifinals of that event Saturday. She finished fifth in her heat with a time of 12.98, falling short of the finals.
On Sunday, two more former BU stars – Annie Rhodes Johnigan (women’s pole vault) and Lauren Hagans Paquette (5,000) – will compete for their own spots on the World Championship roster.