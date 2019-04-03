The king of Quarter-Miler U has decided that it’s time to abdicate his throne.
Clyde Hart, who built Baylor’s track and field program into one of the nation’s most consistent winners, will retire from coaching at the end of this 2019 season. Hart, 85, has coached at Baylor since 1963 – including a 42-year stint as head coach until 2005, when he passed the baton to Todd Harbour. Since then, Hart has held the title of Baylor’s director of track and field, primarily working with the team’s 400 runners, his most prolific area of expertise.
Hart’s health remains strong, and Harbour is fully confident that he “can still coach until he’s 100.” So, why now?
A better question might be – why not?
“You’ve got to stop sometime,” Hart said. “The only reason I hadn’t is because a kid would come along and I’d say, ‘I need to see that one through.’ And my wife (Maxine) said, ‘It’s always going to be that way.’ So I said to her, when Wil (London), the local kid, is done, I’m going to follow Wil and Caleb (Dickson), the two that came out of that class.
“I’m 85 years old and I feel like I could coach another 10 years. But I might not coach another three months. At my age, you don’t know when the end will come.”
Hart’s record speaks for itself, but it nevertheless bears repeating. Through the 2019 indoor season, Hart has coached 34 national champions and 566 All-Americans, including relay teams. In 26 of the past 29 years, his men’s 4x400 relay teams have earned All-America status at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
Hart also excelled on the international level. His protégés won gold medals in six straight Olympic Games from 1996 to 2012, and multiple golds in five straight. In all, he served as the personal coach for nine Olympians who won a total of 13 medals, including 400-meter winners Michael Johnson, Jeremy Wariner and Sanya Richards-Ross.
“The longevity, not just with the 400 but across the board, our program has always been highly respected throughout the country and throughout the world,” Harbour said. “Coach Hart has his hand all over that.”
To Harbour and the rest of the track and field coaching staff, he’ll always be Coach Hart – never, ever Clyde. Hart recruited most of the coaches to Baylor as athletes, including Harbour. Baylor’s current head coach said that Hart saw untapped potential in him as a skinny, distance-running kid out of Port Isabel, Texas, that other college coaches ignored.
Beyond that, Hart showed that he cared. Harbour said that he was a father figure to his athletes, a relationship made all the more personal when Harbour’s mother died following his freshman year at Baylor.
“I’d just gotten back from Russia and had literally been home a couple of hours, and she passed that next morning,” Harbour said. “I hadn’t seen Coach since the NCAA meet and I’m at the service, pretty tore up, because it was very unexpected, my mom’s gone, and I didn’t think I was going to come back to school. I look in the back of the funeral service, and Coach Hart’s there. He had driven all the way down to South Texas. That meant a lot to me, and that’s a memory I’ll never forget.”
Many of Hart’s former athletes will return home to Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium – one of two facilities that have carried his name, along with the old Hart-Patterson facility – to honor the coach on April 19, the opening day of the Michael Johnson Invitational. A dinner is planned that night at the Baylor Club, and dozens of former Bears have already finalized their plans to attend.
Hart has some idea of what retirement might hold. For one, it’ll give him more time to devote to two of his deepest passions – his family and golf.
“I need to play a little bit more golf,” Hart said. “I need to be home more with my wife. And I need to be home more with my dog – my dog misses me. In fact, at 5 o’clock, she’s at the back door waiting on me. I don’t know how she can tell time.”
Harbour said that Hart will continue to have opportunities to pitch in and help aid the track program that the coach helped mold. And Hart said he’ll help in whatever ways he can. It’s not only his ball caps and windbreakers that run green and gold. He’s got Baylor in his blood.
“Baylor gave me everything I have,” Hart said. “I got my education at Baylor, I found my wife at Baylor, I’ve made my living at Baylor. I feel a little embarrassed saying I’m retired, because I don’t think I’ve ever worked. I really don’t. I’m not saying there haven’t been days that have been trying, but most of the time the next day you’re ready to go again.”
After 56 years, Hart has finally reached the bell lap. When he sneaks a peek over his shoulder at what he’s left behind on this “beautiful journey,” his heart swells with gratitude.
“My favorite saying is, don’t count days, let days count,” he said. “Because that makes more sense to me. That’s the way I feel.”