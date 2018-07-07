In many ways, his freshman year passed by in a blur. Still, Howard Fields III – better known as “Trey” to everyone on the Baylor track and field team – believes that his first year of college provided an invaluable education.
He learned much in the classroom and on the track.
But there’s just something about studying abroad. Such opportunities offer a unique learning experience unmatched by anything in one’s native land.
Fields is getting that chance this week. The young Baylor quarter-miler will compete in the IAAF World Under-20 Track and Field Championships in Tampere, Finland, beginning Tuesday.
It’s a new and daunting challenge for Fields, as it’s his first international experience. But in his mind, he’s been preparing for this very meet for the past two years.
Now he’s ready to make up for lost time.
“I felt like I should have been here a couple of years ago in the 400, but I stepped on the line (in qualifying) and was disqualified,” Fields said. “So for me to come back a few years later, it feels really good. … That made me really focused. I knew I just had to get everything in order and focus on what I needed to do, in order to not get a DQ.”
Fields owns enough explosiveness to put on his own personal fireworks show in Finland. At Manvel High School, he worked to become one of the top sprinters in the state, winning a Class 5A gold medal in the 400 as a senior with a time of 46.45 seconds while also anchoring his school’s 4x400 relay team to a state title.
Fields lived up to much of his promise in his freshman year for the Bears. He consistently lowered his times as the outdoor season progressed, and ran a personal-best 45.66 clocking in the Big 12 final to finish third behind his Baylor teammate Wil London and TCU’s Derrick Mokaleng.
What Fields took away from this year was a reinforced understanding that the real work is done long before race day.
“It was a good season,” Fields said. “I learned that I really have to stay disciplined in my workouts. I tried to concentrate on eating healthy, getting enough sleep, staying ahead of the game. Once you get behind, it’s hard to catch up.”
Though Fields didn’t make the NCAA meet in the open 400, he proved that the education he received this year hadn’t gone for naught. Competing in June at the USA Track and Field Junior Championships in Bloomington, Ind., he powered to a new personal-best time of 45.50 in winning the 400 title.
That booked his airplane ticket to Finland, and it felt pretty sweet.
“To be able to go compete for my country, for the USA, and to pick up an overall win with a personal best, it was just awesome,” Fields said. “It’s a great uniform to have USA across your chest. It felt really good trying it on, and I’m really ready to go and run in it.”
Fields of course has three years of eligibility left at Baylor. He quietly holds aspirations of future Big 12 and NCAA titles.
But the international experience isn’t just his present, it’s his future. He wants to turn pro someday, and such meets against some of the best young quarter-milers in the world can only help in his development, Fields figures.
Baylor coach Todd Harbour has long encouraged his athletes to compete in national and international meets once the college season ends. He remembers how valuable such races were to him during his own development as a Baylor miler in the early 1980s.
Fields said that he has picked the brains of Harbour and athletes like former BU sprinter Trayvon Bromell and current quarter-miler Wil London, asking what he needs to know about competing on the international stage. He’s learned to be ready to expect the unexpected – to be prepared for different languages, different food, different weather. The high this week in Tampere is supposed to be in the upper 70s, so that’s a bit of a (welcomed) change from Waco, Fields said.
He plans to take pictures and get out and see Finland as much as he can. But mostly Fields is raring to race.
“I’m definitely looking forward to the competition,” Fields said. “Running overseas, going up against the best in the world, that’s what I want to do in the future when I go pro. So I’m going to soak up this atmosphere, and get after it.”